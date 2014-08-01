U.N. urges Palestinians to re-commit to Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The United Nations urged Palestinian parties to reaffirm their commitment to a 72-hour Gaza ceasefire that came into force earlier on Friday.

U.N. Special Coordinator Robert Serry said an incident in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, in which two Israeli soldiers and a number of Palestinians were reportedly killed, would if corroborated constitute a serious violation of the ceasefire by Gazan militant factions.

Serry “urges the Palestinian parties to last night’s understanding to urgently reaffirm their commitment to the humanitarian ceasefire” a statement said.