August 19, 2014 / 8:38 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli military urges bomb shelters to open beyond Tel Aviv area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military urged Israelis living as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from Gaza, or beyond the Tel Aviv area, to open bomb shelters on Tuesday, as militants fired dozens of rockets when a truce broke down.

Hamas said after a deadly Israeli air strike that it fired 40 rockets at Israel. Israeli media reported at least 30 strikes, with one person injured, and that municipalities in the Tel Aviv area had already reopened shelters shut during a 10-day truce period in the five-week-old Gaza war.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
