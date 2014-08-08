FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel strikes 'terror sites' in response to Gaza rockets: spokesman
August 8, 2014 / 8:03 AM / 3 years ago

Israel strikes 'terror sites' in response to Gaza rockets: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military responded with air strikes at “terror sites” across the Gaza Strip on Friday after militants launched rockets from the enclave, an Israeli military spokesman said.

“The renewed rocket attacks by terrorists at Israel are unacceptable, intolerable and shortsighted. Hamas’ bad decision to breach the ceasefire will be pursued by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), we will continue to strike Hamas, its infrastructure, its operatives and restore security for the State of Israel,” Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, an Israeli military spokesman said in a statement.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Giles Elgood

