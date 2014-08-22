FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaza rocket strikes Israeli synagogue, wounding several people
August 22, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gaza rocket strikes Israeli synagogue, wounding several people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A rocket fired from Gaza hit a synagogue in the Israeli city of Ashdod on Friday, wounding three people, police said.

“There is damage at the scene and a number of people were injured by shrapnel,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The attack came shortly before evening prayers ahead of the Jewish Sabbath. Ashdod is around 30 km (20 miles) from Gaza.

Hamas and other militant groups fired more than two dozen rockets into Israel on Friday, injuring two other people, with no signs of a let up in the six-week war.

Israel carried out 25 air strikes on Gaza, killing four people, Gaza health officials said.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Luke Baker

