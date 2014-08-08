No deal in Gaza talks in final hour, Palestinians could reject: source

An Israeli soldier sleeps at a military post just outside the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

CAIRO (Reuters) - No deal has been reached in Egyptian-mediated talks over Gaza an hour before a 72-hour ceasefire is due to expire and Palestinian factions could reject an extension of the truce under the current terms, a Palestinian source in Cairo said on Friday.

“Negotiations are difficult. Negotiations have not yet reached a final result,” said the delegate, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A rejection of extending the truce is likely. That announcement will come from our brothers in Gaza.”