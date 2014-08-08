FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No deal in Gaza talks in final hour, Palestinians could reject: source
#World News
August 8, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

No deal in Gaza talks in final hour, Palestinians could reject: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Israeli soldier sleeps at a military post just outside the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

CAIRO (Reuters) - No deal has been reached in Egyptian-mediated talks over Gaza an hour before a 72-hour ceasefire is due to expire and Palestinian factions could reject an extension of the truce under the current terms, a Palestinian source in Cairo said on Friday.

“Negotiations are difficult. Negotiations have not yet reached a final result,” said the delegate, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A rejection of extending the truce is likely. That announcement will come from our brothers in Gaza.”

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Paul Tait

