No deal in Gaza talks in final hour, Palestinians could reject: source

CAIRO (Reuters) - No deal has been reached in Egyptian-mediated talks over Gaza an hour before a 72-hour ceasefire is due to expire and Palestinian factions could reject an extension of the truce under the current terms, a Palestinian source in Cairo said on Friday.
“Negotiations are difficult. Negotiations have not yet reached a final result,” said the delegate, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A rejection of extending the truce is likely. That announcement will come from our brothers in Gaza.”
Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Paul Tait