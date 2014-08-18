FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel, Palestinians say agree to extend Gaza truce by 24 hours
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 18, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 3 years ago

Israel, Palestinians say agree to extend Gaza truce by 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli and Palestinian officials said on Monday they had agreed to extend a Gaza ceasefire by another 24 hours to allow time for the sides to continue negotiations for terms of a possible agreement.

The deal was confirmed in Cairo and then Jerusalem minutes before a five-day ceasefire was due to expire. A Palestinian official close to the talks in Cairo said the extension would give both sides time “to complete the negotiations”.

An Israeli official and security source said in Jerusalem that “on Egypt’s request the ceasefire shall be extended by 24 hours to allow further negotiations.”

Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin in Cairo; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.