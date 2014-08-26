FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel, Palestinians reach Gaza ceasefire deal: Hamas spokesman
#World News
August 26, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Israel, Palestinians reach Gaza ceasefire deal: Hamas spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Palestinians watch the funeral of two Hamas militants, who were killed by an Israeli air strike, during their funeral in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and the Palestinians have reached a Gaza ceasefire deal and an official announcement will be made in Egypt, where the agreement was mediated, a Gaza-based Hamas spokesman said on Tuesday.

“An agreement has been reached between the two sides and we are awaiting the announcement from Cairo to determine the zero hour for implementation,” said the spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri.

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment. A spokesman for the Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees, a group that like Hamas has been firing rockets into Israel, said an Egyptian announcement could be made within two hours.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

