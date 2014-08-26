Israel accepts Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire: official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has accepted an Egyptian proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

“Israel has accepted an Egyptian proposal for a complete and unlimited-in-time ceasefire. Israel accepted already the Egyptian proposal on July 15. Israel has always supported an unconditional, open-ended ceasefire,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official offered no further details.

Egyptian and Palestinian officials said the truce was to take effect at 7 pm (1600 GMT).