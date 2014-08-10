FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian factions to accept new 72-hour truce: Hamas official
August 10, 2014 / 5:29 PM / 3 years ago

Palestinian factions to accept new 72-hour truce: Hamas official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian factions will formally accept a new 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza after Israel agreed to resume talks without pre-conditions, Izzat al-Reshiq, a Hamas negotiator in Cairo, told Reuters.

“In light of Israel’s acceptance of the truce and their return without pre-conditions ... we will inform the Egyptian brothers of our positive response,” he said.

Reshiq said the Palestinian factions had not given up any of their demands, which include an end to the blockade of Gaza and the release of prisoners.

Egypt invited Israel and the Palestinians earlier on Sunday to commit to a new three-day truce to start 1700 ET.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

