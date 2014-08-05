FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli army completes Gaza tunnel hunt: radio
August 5, 2014 / 4:17 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli army completes Gaza tunnel hunt: radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli ground forces have completed their main Gaza war mission of destroying cross-border tunnels dug by Palestinian guerrillas, Israel’s two main radio stations reported on Tuesday, citing briefings from the military.

At least 32 of the underground infiltration passages, and dozens of access shafts, were located and blown up ahead of an Egyptian-mediated truce due to take effect later in the day, Israel Radio and Army Radio said.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

