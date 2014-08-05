Israeli army completes Gaza tunnel hunt: radio

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli ground forces have completed their main Gaza war mission of destroying cross-border tunnels dug by Palestinian guerrillas, Israel’s two main radio stations reported on Tuesday, citing briefings from the military.
At least 32 of the underground infiltration passages, and dozens of access shafts, were located and blown up ahead of an Egyptian-mediated truce due to take effect later in the day, Israel Radio and Army Radio said.
