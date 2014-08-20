FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli airstrike did not kill Hamas commander, armed wing says
#World News
August 20, 2014

Israeli airstrike did not kill Hamas commander, armed wing says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Hamas’s military wing said on Wednesday an Israeli air strike in Gaza had failed to kill its military commander, Mohammed Deif.

In a televised statement, a masked spokesman for the Izz-el-Din al-Qassam Brigade said Israel had missed its target. Deif’s wife and seven-month-old son were killed in the attack.

“The leaders of the enemy were behind their offices looking at the screens and their intelligence and apparatuses made them believe that the moment of celebration was imminent,” the Hamas spokesman said. “You have failed and you have missed.”

He also warned of further Hamas rocket attacks on Israel’s strategic interests, including Ben Gurion airport east of Tel Aviv from early on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Luke Baker

