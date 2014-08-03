U.N. chief calls Gaza school attack a 'criminal act'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon described a deadly attack on a U.N. school on Sunday as a “moral outrage and a criminal act” and called for those responsible for the “gross violation of international humanitarian law” to be held accountable.

In a statement, Ban strongly condemned the shelling of the school in Rafah in southern Gaza that killed at least 10 civilians. The school was sheltering 3,000 displaced persons and Ban said the “Israel Defense Forces have been repeatedly informed of the location of these sites.”