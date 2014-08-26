FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire, urges compliance
August 26, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. welcomes Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire, urges compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States cautiously welcomes the latest Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire and urges both sides to comply with the terms of the agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We call on all parties to fully and completely comply with its terms, and hope very much that the ceasefire will prove to be durable and sustainable,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing.

“We view this as an opportunity, not a certainty,” Psaki said. “There is a long road ahead and we’re aware of that, and we’re going into this eyes wide open,” she added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey

