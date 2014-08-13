FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas official accuses Israel of violating truce
August 13, 2014 / 10:48 PM / 3 years ago

Hamas official accuses Israel of violating truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Hamas official accused Israel early on Thursday, of violating a newly-agreed truce aimed at securing a lasting end to the fighting in Gaza by shelling the coastal enclave.

“There is no violation of the calm from any Palestinian side and nobody in Gaza has heard rocket fire,” Izzat Reshiq, a Hamas official who is in Cairo for Gaza truce talks, said.

“We denounce the Israeli shelling of Gaza which is continuing. This is a violation of the calm.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to respond to Gaza rocket fire moments before a three-day truce expired on Wednesday, an Israeli official said.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
