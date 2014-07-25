FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Palestinians killed in West Bank violence: medics
#World News
July 25, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Five Palestinians killed in West Bank violence: medics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Palestinian kisses the body of Khaled Azmi ,18, whom witnesses said was shot dead by a Jewish settler, in the West Bank town of Hawara near Nablus July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

RAMALLAH West Bank (Reuters) - Five Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday in shootings involving both Israeli forces and a civilian who appeared to be a Jewish settler, medics and witnesses said.

Three Palestinians were killed during clashes between Israeli forces shooting live bullets and protesters throwing stones near the flashpoint city of Hebron.

In a separate incident near another protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza, witnesses said a person in a car believed to be a settler shot dead one man and wounded three others near the city of Nablus.

The victims were walking along a main street used by both Palestinians and settlers.

Clashes between Israeli border police and Palestinian youths throwing petrol bombs and fireworks escalated. A Reuters photographer witnessed the forces shoot and kill another man.

Israeli forces also shot and wounded two protesters and a local journalist approaching a military checkpoint near a settlement beside the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Israeli police said it was investigating the violence.

The clashes follow the killing of a Palestinian north of Jerusalem during a thousands-strong protest which was one of the largest since a Palestinian uprising which ended in 2005.

Palestinian fury has mounted after 822 Palestinians - mostly civilians, according to Palestinian medics - have been killed in nearly three weeks of cross-border fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The United States and regional powers are urgently seeking a truce.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallash and Abed Qusini in Hawwara; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
