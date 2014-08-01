FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes: medics
August 1, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes: medics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RAMALLAH West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers.

In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.

Fighting flared between Israel and militant groups in Gaza again on Friday after a three-day truce collapsed shortly after taking effect.

Gaza officials say at least 1,574 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed and 7,000 wounded. Sixty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 400 hurt. Three civilians have been killed by Palestinian rockets in Israel.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis

