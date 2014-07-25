FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas agrees to 12-hour pause in Gaza fighting: spokesman
July 25, 2014 / 10:24 PM / 3 years ago

Hamas agrees to 12-hour pause in Gaza fighting: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Hamas has agreed to a 12-hour humanitarian truce to pause Gaza hostilities starting at 8 am Israeli time (0500 GMT) on Saturday, a spokesman for the Islamist group told Reuters.

Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said Hamas, together with all militant groups in Gaza, had agreed to the temporary ceasefire he said was mediated by the United Nations.

A U.S. official said earlier that Israel had agreed o a 12-hour pause, though that has not been confirmed by Israel.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by James Dalgleish

