U.S. defense chief says coalition to probe report of civilian deaths in Syria
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. defense chief says coalition to probe report of civilian deaths in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria will investigate reports of civilian casualties in an air strike near Manbij, in northern Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

Carter was speaking to reporters after a meeting with defense ministers of around 30 countries on the campaign to defeat Islamic State. Some of those countries, Carter added, had indicated their intent to contribute more to the campaign, which is seeking to wrest away the militant group's control of parts of Iraq and Syria.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
