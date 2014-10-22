Kerry says status quo between Israel, Palestinians 'unsustainable'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives to attend the inauguration of Indonesia's new president Joko Widodo in Jakarta October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jefri Tarigan

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that current relations between Israel and Palestine were “unsustainable” and that the United States was conscious of the urgency of the situation.

“The current situation, the status quo, is unsustainable,” he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

He added that it was necessary to find a way to negotiate and said the U.S. would continue with these efforts: “Obviously we understand the urgency of it,” he said.

