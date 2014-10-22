FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says status quo between Israel, Palestinians 'unsustainable'
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry says status quo between Israel, Palestinians 'unsustainable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives to attend the inauguration of Indonesia's new president Joko Widodo in Jakarta October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jefri Tarigan

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that current relations between Israel and Palestine were “unsustainable” and that the United States was conscious of the urgency of the situation.

“The current situation, the status quo, is unsustainable,” he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

He added that it was necessary to find a way to negotiate and said the U.S. would continue with these efforts: “Obviously we understand the urgency of it,” he said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
