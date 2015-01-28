FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 22 shells fired from Israel hit southern Lebanon: source
#World News
January 28, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

At least 22 shells fired from Israel hit southern Lebanon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 22 shells fired from Israel hit open farmland in southern Lebanon close to the frontier, a Lebanese security source in the area said on Wednesday.

The shells struck near Wazzani village and were fired in quick succession.

Earlier in the day an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli military vehicle near the frontier with Lebanon, an Israeli army spokesman said.

Tensions have escalated in the frontier area linking Lebanon, Israel and Syria in the past ten days since an Israeli air strike on a Hezbollah convoy near the Golan Heights which killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general, a Hezbollah commander and the son of the group’s late military leader.

Both Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have vowed to avenge the deaths.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland

