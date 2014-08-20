FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu sees extended Gaza military campaign
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Netanyahu sees extended Gaza military campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel’s military campaign in Gaza may be an extended operation and he accused the territory’s Hamas rulers of using “savagery” against civilians just like Islamic State militants in Iraq.

At a news conference in Tel Aviv, the Israeli premier said the Gaza war launched on July 8 “will be a continued campaign” aimed at restoring “calm and safety” to Israeli citizens.

Netanyahu said, however, that he saw a “new diplomatic horizon” ahead for Israel in the region, alluding to possible diplomacy with Palestinians ahead once the war was over.

Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
