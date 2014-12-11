FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli youngsters try to rob bank with toy guns
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 11, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli youngsters try to rob bank with toy guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Using toy guns, a 12-year-old boy and his 13-year-old accomplice tried to rob a bank in Israel but fled without any cash after apparently losing their nerve, police said on Thursday.

Security camera footage showed the boys, wearing hooded sweatshirts, entering the bank in Rishon Lezion, a suburb of Tel Aviv on Wednesday. One had a schoolbag on his back and what appeared to be a rifle in his hand.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said both were carrying fake M-16 assault rifles and that they shouted “this is a holdup”.

“They were toy guns but they looked real. The people in the bank were scared, but then the suspects ran out without taking any money,” he said, adding that police were able to identify the pair from the security footage and later arrested them.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.