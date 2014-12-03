FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected Palestinian attacker stabs two in settlement supermarket, then shot by guard
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected Palestinian attacker stabs two in settlement supermarket, then shot by guard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian teenager stabbed two people in a supermarket near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot by a security guard, police and an ambulance service said.

“The terrorist was apparently neutralized. There are two wounded, in addition to the terrorist, who was shot,” a spokesman for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said on Israel Radio.

The incident occurred in the Rami Levi supermarket near Maale Adumim, a large settlement east of Jerusalem.

Police said the two people stabbed by the attacker, whom they identified as a 16-year-old Palestinian, were taken to hospital with moderate injuries. The condition of the assailant was not immediately clear.

Tensions have risen in past weeks over access to a Jerusalem holy site where al-Aqsa mosque now stands and Biblical Jewish Temples once stood.

On Monday, a Palestinian woman stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli civilian in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements near Jerusalem, and was then shot and wounded by security forces, the military and police said.

Recent attacks carried out by Palestinians have killed 11 Israelis. Twelve Palestinians have also been killed, including several of the assailants.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.