FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France wants U.N. Security Council meeting on minorities in Middle East
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 9, 2015 / 7:04 PM / 3 years ago

France wants U.N. Security Council meeting on minorities in Middle East

France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrives to attend a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - France is calling for a U.N. Security Council meeting on March 27 to discuss the situation of minorities in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

Fabius told a news conference in Rabat he would chair the meeting which would discuss the problems of Christians and other minorities in the region.

Islamic State militants have killed hundreds of Iraq and Syrian Yazidis and Christians, burying some alive and taking hundreds of women as slaves.

Last month, Islamist militants loyal to the Islamic State group released a video that appeared to show the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians in Libya.

“It (the meeting) will affirm that we are on the side of minorities, and we do not accept them to be persecuted” he said.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.