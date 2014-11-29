FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan to present Palestine resolution in days: Arab League
#World News
November 29, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan to present Palestine resolution in days: Arab League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan, an Arab member of the U.N. Security Council, will formally present “in the next few days” a draft resolution setting a timeframe for the creation of a Palestinian state, Arab League chief Nabil al-Araby said.

“The Palestinian issue has been circulated in the past, but what is new today is that the Arab states and Palestine decided to go to the Security Council, through Jordan, with an Arab draft resolution,” he said, after an Arab League foreign minister’s meeting in Cairo.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Louise Ireland

