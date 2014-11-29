Jordan to present Palestine resolution in days: Arab League

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan, an Arab member of the U.N. Security Council, will formally present “in the next few days” a draft resolution setting a timeframe for the creation of a Palestinian state, Arab League chief Nabil al-Araby said.

“The Palestinian issue has been circulated in the past, but what is new today is that the Arab states and Palestine decided to go to the Security Council, through Jordan, with an Arab draft resolution,” he said, after an Arab League foreign minister’s meeting in Cairo.