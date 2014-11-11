FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian killed in apparent accidental blast at Gaza crossing: officials
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Palestinian killed in apparent accidental blast at Gaza crossing: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday in an explosion apparently caused by a technical malfunction during a fuel transfer at an Israel-Gaza border crossing, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The blast occurred as a fuel tank was being filled at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israeli and Palestinian officials said they believed the explosion was accidental. Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza fought a seven-week war in July and August.

Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
