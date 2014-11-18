British-Israeli national among those killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

LONDON (Reuters) - A British-Israeli national was among four people killed in an attack by two Palestinians on a Jerusalem synagogue, Britain said on Tuesday, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city amid a surge in religious conflict.

“We are aware of the death of a dual British-Israeli national in Israel on 18 November 2014,” Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement, responding to reports that a British citizen had been caught up in the violence.