Firebomb attack wounds Israeli father and daughter in West Bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A firebomb attack on a car in the occupied West Bank left an 11-year-old Israeli girl severely burned and her father injured on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said the suspected Palestinian attack was near the Ma‘ale Shomron Jewish settlement, north of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Video footage of the incident obtained by Reuters TV showed firefighters trying to douse the flames engulfing a vehicle on the side of a road after darkness fell.

The military did not say whether the victims of the attack were settlers, who are bitterly resented by many Palestinians.

Palestinians want to establish a state in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

U.S.-brokered peace talks between the two sides broke down in April. A July-August war between Israel and Islamist Hamas, which controls Gaza, saw the deaths of more than 2,100 Palestinians and 67 Israelis.

On Wednesday Israeli troops shot and killed a member of Hamas’ armed wing in the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli soldier was wounded. Recent months have seen an upsurge in violent confrontations in the West Bank and of attacks by Palestinians inside Israel.