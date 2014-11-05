Three Israelis struck by car in West Bank: ambulance service

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Three Israelis were wounded when they were rammed by a car in the West Bank on Wednesday, an ambulance service official said, the second such attack of the day.

Zaki Heller of the Magen David Adom ambulance service said a vehicle drove into the three and they were being treated at the scene. One was in a serious condition. Another Israeli official said the three were soldiers.

The incident occurred near the Palestinian refugee camp of El-Aroub in the southern West Bank near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian rammed pedestrians in Jerusalem and killed one Israeli before he was shot dead.