Palestinian draft resolution fails in U.N. council, U.S. votes against

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Palestinian draft resolution calling for Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories by late 2017 was defeated in the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday after failing to get sufficient votes in favor.

Even if the draft had received the minimum nine votes in favor, it would have been defeated by the vote against it by the United States, one of the five veto-wielding permanent members.

There were eight votes in favor, two votes against and five abstentions. Australia joined the United States in voting against the measure.