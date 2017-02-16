FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast challenges
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 6 months ago

Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast challenges

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends the Arab Foreign Ministers extraordinary meeting to discuss the Syrian crisis in Cairo, Egypt December 19, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about overcoming "the many challenges" in the Middle East and looked forward to working with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was backing away from a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jubeir said: "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues in the region."

"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome the many challenges we face in the region," he added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

