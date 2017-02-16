German police at school in Menden after report of armed man there
BERLIN German police said on Wednesday that they had deployed forces to a school in the town of Menden near Dortmund, where a media report said there was an armed man.
BONN, Germany Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about overcoming "the many challenges" in the Middle East and looked forward to working with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was backing away from a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jubeir said: "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues in the region."
"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome the many challenges we face in the region," he added.
HONG KONG Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for misconduct in public office, making him the most senior city official to serve time behind bars in a ruling some said reaffirmed the financial hub's vaunted rule of law.
DUBAI The United States should expect a "strong slap in the face" if it underestimates Iran's defensive capabilities, a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, as Tehran concluded war games.