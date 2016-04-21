FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's ancient Palmyra has been demined: Russian military
April 21, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Syria's ancient Palmyra has been demined: Russian military

Russian army sappers work at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday it had completed the demining of the ancient part of the Syrian city of Palmyra, recaptured by Syrian and Russian forces in late March from militants.

“Comrade commander-in-chief! As of today, the task of demining the architectural and historical part of Palmyra has been fully completed,” Russian engineer troops commander Yuri Stavitski told President Vladimir Putin via video link from Palmyra.

He said Russian troops would continue demining Palmyra’s residential area.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Andrew Roche

