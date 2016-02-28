Syrian's rebels deny government reports of shelling areas in Latakia province

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel group denied on Sunday state media reports that armed groups had fired dozens of mortar rounds into rural areas of the country’s coastal Latakia province.

Fadi Ahmad, spokesman for the First Coastal Division, an FSA group operating in the rural Latakia area, said rebels were committed to a U.S.-Russian deal on a cessation of hostilities.

He said helicopters had dropped six barrel bombs and fired dozens of rockets in the area on Sunday, and the Nusra Front had no presence in the area targeted by government forces.

Syria’s state news agency accused “terrorist groups” of firing dozens of mortar rounds into rural areas in northern Latakia and caused a number of casualties. It said that the shelling came from hills close to the Turkish border “where terrorists mostly from Nusra Front deploy”.