4 months ago
Erdogan spokesman calls for Syrian no-fly zone without delay
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 4 months ago

Erdogan spokesman calls for Syrian no-fly zone without delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Friday it was necessary to enforce a no-fly zone and create safe zones in Syria without delay, calling U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base a positive response to "war crimes".

"The destruction of Sharyat airbase marks an important step to ensure that chemical and conventional attacks against the civilian population do not go unpunished," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

