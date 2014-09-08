Shooting from across Syrian frontier wounds Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was wounded on Monday by errant fire from fighting inside neighboring Syria, the Israeli military said.

The incident was the second time since Thursday in which shooting inside Syria from battles between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels trying to topple him has strayed into Israeli-held territory.

The military statement said the soldier was taken to hospital after being “lightly injured by errant fire”. It gave no further details.

Syria’s civil war, in its fourth year, has spilled over in the past into the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war, but the pace of such incidents has picked up in the past weeks.

A week ago an Israeli Patriot missile shot down what the military described as a Syrian drone over the plateau.