FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shooting from across Syrian frontier wounds Israeli soldier
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 5:14 PM / 3 years ago

Shooting from across Syrian frontier wounds Israeli soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was wounded on Monday by errant fire from fighting inside neighboring Syria, the Israeli military said.

The incident was the second time since Thursday in which shooting inside Syria from battles between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels trying to topple him has strayed into Israeli-held territory.

The military statement said the soldier was taken to hospital after being “lightly injured by errant fire”. It gave no further details.

Syria’s civil war, in its fourth year, has spilled over in the past into the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war, but the pace of such incidents has picked up in the past weeks.

A week ago an Israeli Patriot missile shot down what the military described as a Syrian drone over the plateau.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.