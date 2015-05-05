FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi to host meeting of Syrian opposition groups: statement
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 5, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi to host meeting of Syrian opposition groups: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of Syrian opposition groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad to stress the need for a political settlement in Syria, Gulf Arab heads of state said after a meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders of the six-member political alliance said the meeting would try to “map out” the landscape after Assad and stress the need for a political solution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people, the statement said, according to the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television.

It gave no time for the meeting and did not say which groups would attend.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.