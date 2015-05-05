Saudi to host meeting of Syrian opposition groups: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of Syrian opposition groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad to stress the need for a political settlement in Syria, Gulf Arab heads of state said after a meeting on Tuesday.

Leaders of the six-member political alliance said the meeting would try to “map out” the landscape after Assad and stress the need for a political solution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people, the statement said, according to the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television.

It gave no time for the meeting and did not say which groups would attend.