Kerry calls for reasonable compromises as he names Mideast envoy Indyk
July 29, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry calls for reasonable compromises as he names Mideast envoy Indyk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry named former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk as his main envoy in Israeli-Palestinian talks starting in Washington later on Monday and said he was seeking “reasonable compromises” in the tough negotiations.

“Going forward it is no secret this is a difficult process. If it were easy, it would have happened a long time ago,” Kerry told reporters.

“It is no secret, therefore, that many difficult choices lie ahead for the negotiators and for the leaders as we seek reasonable compromises on tough, complicated, emotional and symbolic issues.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
