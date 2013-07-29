Kerry calls for reasonable compromises as he names Mideast envoy Indyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry named former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk as his main envoy in Israeli-Palestinian talks starting in Washington later on Monday and said he was seeking “reasonable compromises” in the tough negotiations.

“Going forward it is no secret this is a difficult process. If it were easy, it would have happened a long time ago,” Kerry told reporters.

“It is no secret, therefore, that many difficult choices lie ahead for the negotiators and for the leaders as we seek reasonable compromises on tough, complicated, emotional and symbolic issues.”