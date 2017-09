U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry made no breakthrough in talks on Sunday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, a senior Palestinian official said.

“There is some progress but we can’t say there’s a breakthrough,” said Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat after Kerry and Abbas ended their meeting.