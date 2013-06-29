FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks with Palestinians unlikely despite Kerry bid: Israeli minister
June 29, 2013 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

Talks with Palestinians unlikely despite Kerry bid: Israeli minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A senior Israeli official on Saturday played down the prospect of shuttle diplomacy by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reviving long-stalled peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

Asked whether new talks might be imminent, Civil Defense Minister Gilad Erdan, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, told Israel’s Channel Two television: “To my regret, no, as of now.”

He blamed “preconditions” set by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whom Kerry met in Jordan twice in two days, alternating the meetings with talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
