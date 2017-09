U.S. President Barack Obama (front L) participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (front R) at Tel Aviv International Airport March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 30, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, noting that the two leaders would discuss peace talks with the Palestinians, and issues in Iran and Syria.

The two leaders last met in Israel in March.