British bombers hit oil field targets in Syria for second time

LONDON (Reuters) - British bombers made their second round of strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria late on Friday, again hitting oil fields, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

It said Tornado and Typhoon warplanes from Britain’s air base in Akrotiri, Cyprus conducted eight strikes on targets in the Islamic State (IS) controlled oilfield at Omar in eastern Syria.

The ministry said an unmanned Reaper drone also destroyed an IS truck-bomb south of Sinjar.

“Last night we saw the Typhoons in action for the first time, successfully hitting an oilfield, oil well-heads in eastern Syria out in the Omar field,” British defense minister Michael Fallon told Sky News while on a visit to the Akrotiri base.

British lawmakers approved the bombing of IS targets in Syria on Wednesday. Hours after that approval, British bombers struck the oilfields that the government says are being used to fund attacks on the West.

“Air strikes can make a difference in starting to squeeze (IS) back into its heartland, reduce its ability to re-supply and reinforce over in Iraq...and to cut off its sources of revenue. They’ve been making a lot of money out of oil,” said Fallon.

He said there were no reports of any civilian casualties.

The Typhoon fighter bombers had only arrived at Britain’s Cyprus base on Thursday, bolstering its strike force of Tornado warplanes.