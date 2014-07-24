FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Tel Aviv
July 24, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa on Thursday said it would keep flights to Tel Aviv suspended on Friday, July 25, citing security concerns.

Lufthansa said it acknowledged the efforts made by Israel to provide the best possible protection for Ben Gurion Airport with the “Iron Dome” shield.

“As soon as this protection can be verifiably guaranteed, we will resume flight operations,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The suspension would also affect its Germanwings, Austrian Airlines and Swiss divisions.

Rival US Airways on Thursday resumed flights to Israel after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a ban imposed earlier this week when a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Tel Aviv airport. [ID:nL6N0PZ1SB]

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Edward Taylor

