Car bombs kill eight in former Islamic State stronghold west of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and nearly 20 wounded on Monday in two separate car bomb blasts that hit police checkpoints in Falluja, a former stronghold of Islamic State west of Baghdad, police sources said.

The attacks were the first since Iraqi government forces took back Falluja from the insurgents in June.

Both car bombs exploded in the central part of the city, the sources said. Authorities declared a curfew after the bombings, a police officer said.