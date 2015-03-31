Iraqi PM says security forces have seized large parts of Tikrit

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi troops aided by Shi‘ite paramilitaries and Sunni tribal fighters have reached the center of Tikrit after securing the Sunni city’s southern and western sections from Islamic State militants, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday.

“Our security forces have reached the center of Tikrit and they have liberated the southern and western sides and they are moving towards the control of the whole city,” Abadi said in a statement, released by his office.

He credited the Iraqi army and police, supported by Iraqi and US-led air strikes, along with fighters on the ground from Shi‘ite armed groups and Sunni tribes.