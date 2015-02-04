Jordan's king vows 'relentless' war against Islamic State: state TV

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah vowed a relentless war against Islamic State on their own territory, state television quoted him as saying during a security meeting on Wednesday.

“We are waging this war to protect our faith, our values and human principles and our war for their sake will be relentless and will hit them in their own ground,” state television said.

His comments come a day after Islamic State released a video appearing to show a captured Jordanian pilot being burned alive.