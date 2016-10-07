Russia ready to support U.N. envoy's proposals on Aleppo: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to support a proposal by United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura to escort ex-Nusra militants out of Syria's Aleppo, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov said opposition fighters in Aleppo should give written assurances they have separated from "terrorist" groups. They will then be able to form joint law-and-order bodies with authorities, he said.