HOUSTON (Reuters) - Group Three cash ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials spiked about 8.50 cents per gallon on Thursday on short-covering as traders in fallout from last week’s Explorer Pipeline outage that caused late deliveries, traders said.

Chicago ULSD, however, plunged about 7.00 cents per gallon on heavy selling by at least two refiners, traders said.