Eliahu to buy Generali's stake in Migdal Insurance

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Businessman Shlomo Eliahu has struck a deal to buy control of Israel’s largest insurance firm Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (MGDL.TA) from Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) for 4.2 billion shekels ($1.1 billion), he said on Wednesday.

That is a 13.5 percent premium to Tuesday’s market value for the 69 percent stake held by Generali.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would likely require Eliahu to sell one or more of his other financial holdings.

Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) with a 9.59 percent stake and he had expressed interest in the past in forming a group that could seek control of the bank.

Leumi is Israel’s biggest bank in terms of assets and an increase in his stake would have required a permit from the Bank of Israel.

Eliahu is also part of a group that controls the much smaller Union Bank of Israel (UNON.TA).

Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21 percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Shares in Migdal were up 3.3 percent to 5.27 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv. Shares in Leumi were down 1.5 percent while Union Bank was down 0.5 percent.

In the first stage, Eliahu will deposit 15 percent of the amount in a trust, he said in a statement.

Eliahu said he would have to reach an understanding with the Insurance and Capital Markets supervisor about the continued activity of his own insurance firm as well as his holdings in Leumi and Union Bank in order to obtain permission to acquire control of Migdal.

“The deal will be completed upon receipt of the necessary authorizations from the Insurance and Capital Markets supervisor,” he said.

In January, Migdal said Generali had received offers to buy its stake in Migdal.

At the end of November Migdal reported a third-quarter loss of 5.8 million shekels, hurt by the downturn in global and Israeli stock markets.

($1 = 3.81 shekels)