FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU should fulfil promises in three billion euro migrant deal: Turkey's EU minister
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

EU should fulfil promises in three billion euro migrant deal: Turkey's EU minister

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir attends a news conference after a European Union-Turkey accession conference in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union must fulfil its promises as part of a 3 billion euro ($3.28 billion) deal it struck with Turkey in return for stemming the flow of migrants into the bloc, Turkey’s EU Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking on state-run TRTHaber, Volkan Bozkir said that Turkey had fulfilled its side of the bargain, but that the EU must resolve its internal differences, after European officials said last week that Italy was blocking plans to release the earmarked cash.

“The method (countries) will use regarding the deal is a matter of EU’s internal affairs,” Bozkir added.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.