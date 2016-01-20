EU should fulfil promises in three billion euro migrant deal: Turkey's EU minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union must fulfil its promises as part of a 3 billion euro ($3.28 billion) deal it struck with Turkey in return for stemming the flow of migrants into the bloc, Turkey’s EU Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking on state-run TRTHaber, Volkan Bozkir said that Turkey had fulfilled its side of the bargain, but that the EU must resolve its internal differences, after European officials said last week that Italy was blocking plans to release the earmarked cash.

“The method (countries) will use regarding the deal is a matter of EU’s internal affairs,” Bozkir added.